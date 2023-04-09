State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $297.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

