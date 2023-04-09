State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 2.32% of Amyris worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amyris by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

