State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.64 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

