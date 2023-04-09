State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

