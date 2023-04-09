State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.