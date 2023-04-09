State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $312.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.53. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

