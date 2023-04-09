State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $197.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

