State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TT opened at $170.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

