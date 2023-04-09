State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.