State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

