State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 478.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,705,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.