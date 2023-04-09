State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

