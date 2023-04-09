State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $132.10 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

