Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $9.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Stem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Stem has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Stem by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

