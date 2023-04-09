SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.77). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.73), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.

SThree Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The firm has a market cap of £397.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

