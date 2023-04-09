StockNews.com Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $475.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Transactions at Tejon Ranch
In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.