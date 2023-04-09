StockNews.com Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $475.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Tejon Ranch

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,181 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

