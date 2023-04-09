Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 4,434 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,752,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.