Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $203.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $231.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

