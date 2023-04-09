Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.