Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 307 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 190.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

