Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $118.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.