Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,064 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

