Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Financial Comparison

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sturgis Bancorp and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 1 1 0 0 1.50

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.95%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $35.96 million 1.22 $6.62 million $3.10 6.61 Simmons First National $1.03 billion 2.10 $256.41 million $2.07 8.22

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 18.41% N/A N/A Simmons First National 24.85% 9.40% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Sturgis Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non-residential properties. The Consumer segment consists of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

