Suku Market Cap Tops $12.95 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and $1.03 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

