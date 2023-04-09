Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.08

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $7.30. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 31,586 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $124.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -27.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $596,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.