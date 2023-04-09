SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,339 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

