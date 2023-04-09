Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.55

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.55 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.07). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 1,178,532 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.55. The company has a market capitalization of £243.32 million, a P/E ratio of 456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvania Platinum

About Sylvania Platinum

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £12,291.79 ($15,265.51). 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

