Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Sysco worth $33,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.