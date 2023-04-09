Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($34.92) per share, for a total transaction of £140.60 ($174.62).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($39.03) per share, with a total value of £157.15 ($195.17).

On Wednesday, February 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,112 ($38.65) per share, with a total value of £155.60 ($193.24).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,838 ($35.25) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,791 ($34.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($45.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,038.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,207.02. The company has a market cap of £63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 971.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,910.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.71) to GBX 3,100 ($38.50) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,788 ($47.04).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

