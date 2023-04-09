Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Oak Family Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,924,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

