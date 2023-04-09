Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

