Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of TRGP opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

