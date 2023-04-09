TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TEL opened at $123.96 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.