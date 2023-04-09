Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Critical Comparison

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% Teledyne Technologies 14.45% 11.00% 6.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Teledyne Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $85.95 million 5.23 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $5.46 billion 3.73 $788.60 million $16.53 26.25

Analyst Recommendations

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intuitive Machines and Teledyne Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Teledyne Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.29%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $496.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Intuitive Machines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

