Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,027 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,486,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SL Green Realty Price Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $76.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

