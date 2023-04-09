Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in 3M by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 166,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

