Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,070 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

