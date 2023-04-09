Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 210 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

