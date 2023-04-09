Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,129 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $116,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.07 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

