Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,485 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in B&G Foods by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 35.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -506.67%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

