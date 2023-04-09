Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

