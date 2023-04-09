Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after buying an additional 969,062 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 411,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $70.27.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.