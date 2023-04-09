Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $828.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.