Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

