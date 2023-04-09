Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

