Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 751,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,090,000 after buying an additional 77,163 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $622.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

