Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

