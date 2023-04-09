Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

