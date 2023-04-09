Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,835 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after acquiring an additional 946,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in UDR by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 347,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is 672.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

