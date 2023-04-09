Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 873 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

